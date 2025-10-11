Sanwo-Olu Hosts Team Lagos, Celebrates Nat’l Youth Games Champions

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, celebrated the outstanding performance of Team Lagos at the recently concluded National Youth Games held in Asaba, Delta State, where the team emerged overall champions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement expressed immense pride and admiration for the young athletes who brought home a total of 110 medals, comprising 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze describing their victory as a testament to Lagos’ culture of excellence and resilience.

“Today, I had the pleasure of hosting Team Lagos, our incredible young athletes who shone brightly at the National Youth Games in Asaba. They brought home an impressive 110 medals, 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze, and emerged overall champions. Their dedication, discipline, and passion reflect the true Lagos spirit,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the athletes, coaches, and the entire Lagos State Sports Commission for their hard work and commitment to nurturing young talent.

He noted that their achievement not only placed Lagos at the top of the medals table but also showcased the state’s investment in youth and sports development.

“In Lagos, we don’t just show up, we stand out. I’m so proud of them for representing our state with excellence and pride,” the governor added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding sports infrastructure, supporting young athletes, and encouraging participation in both local and international competitions to nurture the next generation of champions.