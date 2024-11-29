New Telegraph

November 29, 2024
  Top News
  Sanwo-Olu Hosts NANS…

Sanwo-Olu Hosts NANS Senate Summit

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is set to hold its 86th National Senate Sittings and Pre-Convention in Lagos State.

A statement by the President of the NANS senate, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde stated that the event, which will take place between the 4th and 8th of December, 2024, will be hosted by the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akinteye assured all participants of a well-organized and impactful event that will reaffirm the association’s role as the leading voice of Nigerian students.

“As we convene in Lagos State, we encourage all delegates, stakeholders, and observers to approach this gathering with the spirit of unity, collaboration, and purpose that defines Nigerian student leadership.

“We are pleased to announce that our 86th National Senate Sittings and Pre-Convention will be held from the 4th to the 8th of December, 2024, in Lagos State.

