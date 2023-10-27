Sanwo-Olu Hosts MFM Female Basketball Team, Promises Facilities Support

Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Friday pledged facilities support for the 2023 winners of the Nigerian Zenith Bank Women Basketball League – MFM Basketball Team.

He also encouraged the team to not relent in their efforts, but strive and improve on their latest success and makes themselves, their family and the country proud as they will be representing the country in regional and continental tournaments.

The governor gave the promise after interacting with the crew and players of MFM led by the Director of Sports, Mountain of Fire Ministries, Mr. Godwin Enakhena at the Lagos State House, Marina.

“We have in the state house the current female basketball champions, they are the MFM Basketball team

“I met them over the weekend and they indicated that they want to pay me a courtesy visit. I am happy that they made the trip today and they have come and expressed to me how they got to the stage they at e at”. The governor announced.

At the meeting which had in attendance members of Lagos State Commission, the governor said: “My conversation with them this evening bothered around encouraging them and using them as a model for other female athletes that we have in the state and expressing to them that they just won a laurel and they should not rest on their oars.

“They should strive and improve on the level and the quality of what they have now. They should ensure that their best is yet to come.

Speaking further, the governor said: “They have assured me that they will not only continue to strive for excellence, but they will also ensure that they keep the team together and ensure that indeed, whilst they are going to be representing Nigeria in Africa and West Africa they will make us proud.

Speaking further, the governor emphasised the need to encourage the team. Saying, “But for me, the takeaway is that these are parts of our young talents that we need to nurture, we need to continue to develop, we need to continue to encourage them, so that the best of them are pushed forward as they continue to not only fly the flag of the country but also make themselves proud, their families proud and these are some of the things that will encourage them.

We as a government will be supporting them with sporting facilities that they require to ensure that they are going to be at their best. We will monitor them and give them everything that we can support them with. The governor promised.

The captain of the team, while responding, appreciated the governor for promising to build a standard basketball court for the team at the Prayer City base of the reigning female basketball champions.