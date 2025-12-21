Sanwo-Olu Hosts Ijade Opa Eyo As Adamu Orisa Play 2025 Kicks Off In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, formally received the Opambata, the ceremonial staff of the Eyo masquerade, marking the official commencement of activities for the Adamu Orisa Play (Eyo Festival) 2025.

The ceremony took place on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina, during a homage visit by families of distinguished personalities to be honoured at this year’s festival.

Those to be honoured include the late Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Chief Abibat Mogaji, mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Lagos’ first military governor, General Mobolaji Johnson; the state’s first civilian governor, Alhaja Lateef Jakande; and former Third Republic governor, Sir Michael Otedola.

The Ijade Opa Eyo ceremony featured traditional songs, prayers, and cultural performances, led by the Olori Eyo and Akinsiku of Lagos, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, alongside other traditional adherents bearing their Opambata.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the event officially signalled the beginning of activities ahead of the Adamu Orisa Play, scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025.

He prayed for a peaceful and successful celebration, describing the festival as a powerful expression of identity, continuity, and heritage. “Culture remains the soul of any society, and communities that neglect their traditions risk losing relevance,” he said.

Highlighting Lagos as both Nigeria’s commercial hub and a centre of culture and tourism, the governor noted that the black-and-white attire worn during the ceremony symbolizes unity, peace, and progress.

He also thanked the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for championing the return of the festival after an eight-year hiatus.

Chief Adebola Dosunmu explained that Ijade Opa Eyo is a key preparatory rite leading to the main festival.

The procession involves visits to family houses, traditional palaces, the Oba’s Palace, the governor’s residence, and other significant locations, including a homage visit to the President’s residence. Dosunmu also highlighted cultural rules, such as restrictions on footwear, caps, and scarves, and prohibitions on photographing sacred Orishas, while allowing pictures of the Eyo masquerades.

The homage ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of the state executive council, traditional leaders, and cultural adherents, as Lagos prepares for the full celebration of the iconic Eyo Festival later in December.