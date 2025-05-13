Sanwo-Olu Hosts Guinness World Record Holder, Ayelabola Ololade

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday, hosted Ayelabola Ololade, a model and final-year Computer Science student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in recognition of her Guinness World Record achievement.

Ololade recently made headlines after walking an astonishing 130.62Km on a catwalk, setting a new world record for the longest distance walked on a runway by a model.

The feat, completed in 2,058 laps at the Indoor Sports Centre of UNILAG, broke a 41-year-old record.

According to a post shared on his official X handle, the Governor received Ololade at the Lagos House, Marina, and lauded her determination, describing her as a shining example of Lagos’ vibrant, driven youths.

“Today, I received Ayelabola Ololade #thelade_wonder, the official Guinness World Record holder for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model, at Lagos House, Marina.

“Her dedication and talent exemplify the incredible potential of our youth and the creative spirit that thrives in Lagos. I look forward to seeing how her achievements inspire others to pursue their passions and dreams.”

