Sanwo-Olu Host Lagos Assembly Leadership, Pledges Harmonious Governance

Share

On Monday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, along with her team of Principal Officers, at Lagos House in Ikeja.

During the courtesy visit, the Governor and the Assembly leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of collaboration to sustain Lagos as a model of excellence in governance.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the administration’s dedication to building on the successes of the past while implementing policies and projects aligned with the Greater Lagos vision.

READ ALSO:

“This alignment between the Executive and Legislative arms ensures that Lagos remains a model of excellence in governance.

“We will work tirelessly to deliver transformational progress across all sectors.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the collective efforts of the Executive Council and the State Assembly will ensure that Lagos continues to thrive as a beacon of innovation and progress in Nigeria.

The meeting symbolized a shared commitment to advancing Lagos’s development agenda, focusing on infrastructural growth, economic empowerment, and social services.

Such collaboration has been instrumental in driving impactful projects and ensuring seamless governance in Africa’s largest megacity.

Share

Please follow and like us: