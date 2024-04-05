Sanwo-Olu Happy As FG Reopens 3rd Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government yesterday reopened the 3rd Mainland Bridge months after closing it for repairs. The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, confirmed this in the early hours of yesterday. The minister said work had already begun on the underwater damage to the bridge. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his X handle expressed delight at the “timely and quality” completion of the project.” He praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works Dave Umahi for the project.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the full reopening of the 3rd Mainland Bridge after extended repair works have been completed to ensure its safety and efficiency for all residents. “Your patience and resilience during this period have been paramount in maintaining our city’s economic momentum. “I extend my deepest gratitude to President @officialABAT and the Minister of Works David Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the project.

“Their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements. “My thanks also go to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout this period. “Their dedication has minimised disruptions and maintained flow, demonstrating our collective strength and ability to overcome challenges.

“As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety.” The governor emphasised the need for road users to be safety-conscious at all times. He said: “As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety. “Our shared commitment to safety ensures not only our wellbeing but also the wellbeing of other road users.”