Sanwo-Olu Handover 260 Patrol Vans, Bullet Proof Vests, Other Equipment To Security

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration’s vision is to build a state that is secure, proactive, and technologically empowered to meet modern security challenges. Calling for cooperation from stakeholders in the state’s security ecosystem towards its fulfilment.

“I urge concerned government agencies, citizens, and partners to continue working together to transform this vision into reality. Together, we can ensure that Lagos remains a beacon of safety, progress, and innovation,” the Governor said at the 18th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security handing over 260 security vehicles, 1000 ballistic helmets, 1000 bulletproof vests 1000 ballistic helmets and other security gadgets to the

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday.

The event had security chiefs in attendance, including the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, captains of industries, and other stakeholders in the state’s security ecosystem.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that his government remains committed to offering support to security agencies in the state to ensure the safety and security of citizens, their properties and businesses.

At the event themed: “Data and Technology-Driven Security: The Way Forward”, the Governor said: “As we confront the complexities of securing lives, properties, and investments in our dynamic state, it is clear that traditional methods alone cannot address the evolving nature of these issues and that the challenges of modern urban security require cutting-edge solutions.”

He reiterated his administration’s “Steadfast commitment to harnessing the transformative power of data and technology to revolutionize how we protect our communities.”

The Governor also restated commitment to collaboration with the private sector to enhance and improve the security architecture as well as provide logistics to ensure the safety of all.

He noted that the LSSTF, since its inception 17 years ago, has judiciously kept faith with security agencies by bringing initiatives, training, ensuring infrastructural development and deploying technologies to enhance security.

While appreciating the management of the Fund, under the leadership of the Executive Secretary and CEO, Abdulrazaq Balogun and his team for their efforts, Sanwo-Olu lauded donors, both individual and corporate.

In particular, Zenith Bank and billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu donated N1 billion and N500 million, respectively.

He urged citizens, both corporate and individual, to play an active role in creating a safer Lagos. “You can contribute by reporting suspicious activities through our emergency hotlines, participating in community safety programs, and staying informed about safety guidelines so that we can build a safer, more secure, and prosperous future for Lagos.” He said.

He also said: “Through strategic partnerships, substantial investments, and the collective determination of our government and the people of Lagos, we have achieved notable milestones in enhancing our security framework.

“We have deployed 450 Intelligent Video Surveillance Cameras across critical areas in Lagos, all linked to the Lagos State Command and Control Center. These cameras use intelligent video analytics to detect unusual activities, enabling real-time alerts to security agencies for faster and more precise responses.

He also said that the Government had launched a digital identification system incorporating biometric technology and digital ID verification. This initiative enhances security in high-risk zones, including schools, markets, government facilities, and transportation hubs, to reduce fraud and impersonation incidents.

“We recognize that not all citizens have equal access to digital technology, so to bridge this digital divide, we will establish accessible registration centres across the state, offering assistance with enrollment and providing alternative identification methods for those who lack access to smartphones or other devices.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone benefits from this improved security infrastructure.

“Recognizing the rapid evolution of security technology, we are deepening partnerships with tech companies to incorporate cutting-edge innovations into Lagos’ security ecosystem.

Cybersecurity Operations Center: To safeguard citizens’ data and prevent breaches in our interconnected systems, we inaugurated a cybersecurity advisory board to strengthen digital security, drive technological advancement and enhance digital security.

“The success of these initiatives depends on sustained support, investments, and collaborative efforts. I extend profound gratitude to the donors of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), whose contributions have significantly bolstered our security capabilities.

Notably, I sincerely acknowledge the outstanding generosity of Zenith Bank Plc and Mr Femi Otedola for their remarkable donations of one billion Naira each, as well as Mr Tony Elumelu for his substantial contribution of Five Hundred Million Naira to the LSSTF this year.

In his remarks, IG Kayode Egbetokun lauded the Lagos state government for being proactive in its efforts to safeguard the lives of Lagosians and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He showered praises on the Sanwo-Olu administration for the conducive environment created for security operatives in the state through the investment in equipment and gadgets.

