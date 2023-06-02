New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanwo-olu, Hamzat Second…

Sanwo-olu, Hamzat Second Term Inauguration Service Holds Today, Tomorrow Which Are

A special Jummat and Interdenominational Church Services will be held to mark the inauguration for a second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. The two services, which are part of the 11-day inauguration programme, will be held simultaneously in the five divisions of Lagos State – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – on Friday and Sunday.

A cultural display has also been scheduled to hold at the Agege Stadium, on Saturday to celebrate Governor Sanwo- Olu and his deputy who were both sworn in on Monday. The swearing-in was witnessed by thousands of Lagos residents at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan. Millions watched live on television and social media.

The post-inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving Service, which is scheduled for Day Nine, will hold simultaneously at the five divisions’ Central Mosques in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe. The inauguration will be rounded off with a church service, which will be held simultaneously across the five divisions on Sunday.

Read Previous

Insecurity: Stop Flaunting Wealth, Maintain Low Profile – DHQ
Read Next

Maritime Workers Begin Strike Monday

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023