Sanwo-Olu Hails Silver Winning Super Eagles

Playing at the final of the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was a testament to the patriotism, determination, resilience, and commitment of the Super Eagles to the competition.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who made the remark on Monday said the Super Eagles despite losing at the final of the AFCON to the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, deserved commendation for their superb performance in the competition.

He, therefore hailed Nigeria’s team for their performance at the just concluded Africa’s most prestigious football tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile commended the players, the coaching crew, and the entire management of the team for making Nigeria proud at the competition by reaching the final against all odds.

He praised the Super Eagles who “fought gallantly to advance to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating many countries, noting that the participation of the team in the final on Sunday is a testament to the determination, resilience, and commitment of the Super Eagles to the competition”.

The Governor urged Nigerians who have looked forward to Nigeria winning the AFCON Cup for the fourth time not to be discouraged by the outcome of the match against Côte d’Ivoire.

He also appealed to Lagos residents and Nigerians, particularly lovers of football, not to allow the defeat of the Super Eagles at the AFCON final to affect their love for the national team.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who provided venues for Lagos residents to watch the AFCON matches at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena and 26 other centres across the State, urged Nigerians to continue to support national teams in future competitions.