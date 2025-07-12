Sanwo-Olu Hails Peaceful Conduct Of LG Polls

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and well-coordinated conduct of the ongoing local government elections across the state.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Governor arrived at Polling Unit 006, Ward E, Lagos Island Local Government Area, where he cast his vote at exactly 11:10 a.m.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Sanwo-Olu commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for effectively managing the exercise. He acknowledged that although there were minor logistical issues earlier in the day, these were swiftly resolved, allowing the process to proceed smoothly.

“As you can see, everything is okay here. Voting is ongoing, the officers are on ground, and I have just performed my civic responsibility. The atmosphere is peaceful, party agents are present, and within three to four minutes, everything is concluded,” he said.

The Governor noted that he had monitored the early stages of the election on television before heading to his polling unit. He explained that initial delays were caused by restrictions on vehicular movement, which affected the deployment of electoral officials.

“There were no shortages of materials. The issue was just about getting people to their polling units. But as of now, the reports indicate that most areas have commenced voting,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of local government in democratic governance, stating that grassroots administration should function independently as provided by the constitution.

“Local government is an important arm of government, and their independence is key. Here in Lagos, many of them are executing impactful projects and competing among themselves in terms of development,” he added.

He praised council officials across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) for aligning with the state’s THEMES Plus Agenda and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope initiative.

“Our councils have keyed into the THEMES Plus agenda and are running with it, even at the LCDA level. This shows their commitment to service delivery and grassroots development,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the presence of election observers, including representatives from other state electoral commissions, who came to monitor the conduct of the polls.

As of the time of this report, elections were ongoing in various parts of the state to elect new chairmen and councillors across all LGAs and LCDAs.