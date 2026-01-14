Sanwo-Olu Hails Nigeria-UAE Economic Agreement Signed At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lauded President Bola Tinubu following the signing of a comprehensive economic agreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit.

Sanwo-Olu, who joined the President at the event, described the agreement as a major step toward deepening bilateral trade relations and advancing sustainable economic development between both countries.

According to the governor, the partnership goes beyond formal documentation, opening doors to real investments, stronger institutional relationships, and tangible economic benefits for Nigerians.

“This partnership will deepen our trade ties and support a more sustainable and prosperous future. It goes beyond paperwork and opens the door to real investment and stronger relationships that benefit everyday Nigerians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He noted that the agreement is particularly significant for Lagos State, as it creates opportunities for fresh investments and improved access to global markets in key sectors that drive the state’s economy.

“For us in Lagos, agreements like this matter because they create opportunities for new investment and better access to global markets, especially in sectors critical to our economic growth,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for providing visionary leadership and prioritising sustainable development for the country and future generations.

“We owe a deep gratitude to Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for laying the foundation for sustainable development that will benefit Nigeria and generations to come,” the governor stated.

The Nigeria–UAE economic agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, sustainability, and economic diversification, aligning with the Federal Government’s broader development agenda.