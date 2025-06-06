Sanwo-Olu Hails Delivery Of New Set Of Train For Blue Line Expansion

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday expressed delight as the State took delivery of three brandnew train sets, comprising a total of 12 coaches for the Lagos Blue Line Rail.

A statement issued on his verified social media handle, the governor said the development marks a major milestone in the state’s efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve public transportation for millions of residents, a significant boost to the city’s Transportation Master Plan.

The Lagos Blue Line Rail is one of several projects under a broader transportation master plan aimed at integrating road, rail, and water transport to build a more efficient and sustainable urban mobility system.

The arrival of the new coaches is expected to reduce wait times and enhance the comfort of passengers commuting on the Blue Line. He said: “This means shorter wait times and more comfortable trips for everyone using the Blue Line.

