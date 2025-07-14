Sanwo-Olu Hails APC’s Victory In Lagos LG Poll

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday described the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) landslide victory in Saturday, July 12 local government (LG) elections as a collective win for all Lagosians.

In a statement issued by the governor, Sanwo-Olu congratulated APC leaders, stakeholders, and supporters for what he called a resounding victory”across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the newly elected chairmen and councillors, reminding them that the real work begins now. He urged the winners to govern with humility, transparency, and compassion and to reach across all divides.

“This outcome is a clear affirmation of the trust and confidence that the good people of Lagos have in the APC’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to inclusive development at the grassroots.

“This victory is not an end but a means to an end that ends up being selfless, responsive, and accountable service to the people,” he said.