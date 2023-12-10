Sanwo-Olu Hails Akpabio At 61

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined others to congratulate the 10th Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on his 61st birthday.

In a post on his official X handle on Saturday, the governor expressed admiration for Akpabio’s dedication to the country’s progress and prayed for his continued good health in service to nation-building.

Sanwo-Olu conveyed, “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the President of the 10th Senate, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, on the occasion of his birthday.

“Senator Akpabio has committed himself to serving our beloved country and has shown remarkable dedication to the advancement of nation-building.

On this momentous day, I join his family, friends, and associates in conveying best wishes for a joyous birthday celebration.

“May the Almighty God bless him with good health as he continues his dedicated service to our beloved nation.”