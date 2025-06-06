Sanwo-Olu Gives 1,315 Pilgrims 180 Saudi Riyal Each

Share

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has fulfilled its promises by giving each of the 1,315 pilgrims performing the 2025 Holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 180 Saudi Riyal.

Amir-ul-Hajj/Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode disclosed this while addressing the pilgrims during a pre-Mina and Arafah special prayer organized by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Makkah, on Monday.

Layode stated that as a God fearing man and a promise-keeper, the Governor gave out the money as promised during a One-day Seminar held in Lagos in May.

He explained further that 80SR is to take care of their Ihram clothing while the remaining 100SR is for their upkeep in Mina and Arafah for the main Hajj rituals.

He added that the Governor has also fulfilled his promise of paying for the Hadiyah (sacrificial) rams of the pilgrims as well as their ziyarah (visitation) to historical sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Meanwhile, necessary arrangements have been concluded for the movement of pilgrims from Makkah to Mina for the major Hajj rituals which begins on the eight and end on the twelfth of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth in the lunar months.

According to the Amir-ul-Hajj, the movement to Mina would begin Tuesday evening and culminate in the early hours of Wednesday which is the eight of Dhul-Hijjah.

He emphasised that the pilgrims would proceed to the plain of Arafah (also known as Jabal Rahmah) from the evening of Wednesday till the early hours of Thursday (the ninth day).

Layode stressed further that the pilgrims are to depart from Arafah in the evening of Thursday and proceed to Musdalifah where they would observe both Solatul Magrib and Ishai, pick 49 pebbles, relax briefly overnight after which they would move to Mina/Jamarat on Friday (the 10th day) to throw seven pebbles at the Shaetan (Satan).

On the same day, Muslims all over the world (who are not Hajj pilgrims) are expected to slaughter sacrificial rams in celebrations of the Eid-ul-Kabir. He added that the pilgrims would continue the exercise on day 11 and 12 respectively by throwing 21 pebbles each day after which they would leave Mina for Makkah till they are airlifted back to Nigeria.

