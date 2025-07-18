Sanwo-Olu Gifts LASU Best Student N10m

The Lagos State Government yesterday gifted the bestgraduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session Isioma Nwosu with N10 million

. The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule presented the monetary gift to the first-class graduate in Biochemistry.

According to him, the award reaffirmed the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to academic excellence and scholarship.

Sule said the state government would continue to promote scholarship, research, and academic virtue in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The commissioner stressed Sanwo-Olu’s committed to ensuring its graduates are competitive on a global scale, highlighting that the state government implements its policies and rewards without discrimination, recognising deserving indigents and residents regardless of their state of origin.

Sule urged Nwosu to remain focused on her studies and to serve as an ambassador and role model for other students in Lagos state tertiary institutions.