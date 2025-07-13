Sanwo-olu, Gbajabiamila, Obasa Hail Conduct Of Lagos Lg Polls

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Local Government elections across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, describing the process as peaceful and well-coordinated.

This came as the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission for a job well done.

However, some anomalies were sighted during the elections as election materials arrived one hour after the election was scheduled to commence while some electoral officers were allegedly compromised by APC agents.

There was also massive thumb printing and vote buying as only APC members were voted in many of the wards while some candidates of other parties were induced in the full glare of security agents so as to allow APC candidates win in the said wards .The Governor, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, arrived at Polling Unit 006, Ward E, Lagos Island Local Government Area, where he cast his vote at exactly 11:10 a.m.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Sanwo-Olu commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for managing the exercise effectively. He acknowledged that while there were minor logistic challenges earlier in the day, they were swiftly addressed, allowing the process to progress smoothly.

"As you can see, everything is okay here. Voting is ongoing, the officers are on ground, and I have just performed my civic responsibility. The atmosphere is peaceful, party agen

Election into various Local Government elective positions was held throughout Lagos State on Saturday 12th, is July 2025.

The elections which were held across several wards in the state experienced low voters’ turnout as experienced by the reporter especially in Ward D of the Lagos Mainland Local Government.

In Ward D mainland local Government area covered by one of our reporters the election time was not adhered to and INEC officials arrived late with election materials.

PDP can never win Lagos

—Jandor

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, says the main opposition party would continue to lose elections in the state because of its weak grassroots structure.

Adediran, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently, said this after casting his vote during the state’s council election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Adediran voted at Polling Unit 001, Ward D Irewe, a riverine community in Ojo area of the state.

He said for the PDP to win the state and displace the APC; it needed to work very hard at the grassroots. He, however, said he did not even see any party displacing APC in the state now or in the future.

“While in the PDP we came with fresh ideas and we did our best, but could not make headway because PDP as a party is rarely known at the grassroots. APC as a party in Lagos State, has over the years built strong grassroots structures. The party is a household name in every community.

“Based on this, people like us, with a host of followers, joined the train to build on the legacies of previous leaders rather than stay in opposition.

“As it stands, PDP does not have the grassroots stature to contend with APC in Lagos State. I salute President Asuwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for laying the foundation of the progress of the party in the state as governor,” he said.

He applauded the outgoing Ojo LGA executives, led by the Chairman, Mr Idowu Rosolu, for the projects executed in the area and charged incoming executives to emulate the outgoing team through delivery of people-oriented projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jandor later paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Irewe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Abideen Adikanbi Durisimi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom.

Again, Fashola absent at

polling unit

A former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), was absent at his polling unit on Saturday, and did not vote for his party’s (APC) candidate for the Chairmanship and Councillorship election

Fashola, who was expected at the polling unit with his wife, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, was not seen throughout the election, which started at 8.00 a.m. and ended at 3.00 p.m.

NAN recalled that Fashola was also absent during the 2021 local government election.

Journalists, who waited for the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, from 8.19 a.m. when the election at the unit started, left for other places after hours of waiting, while some stayed till the end on the possibility of his coming.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting for the Chairmanship and Councillorship election in Polling Unit 002, at State Junior Grammar School (Special), Itolo Street, Eric Moore, Surulere, started at 8.19 a.m., as at the time the INEC agents arrived to set up the unit.

The unit, which is the venue where Fashola was expected to cast his vote, saw eligible voters trickling in.

The unit, which had 1,355 registered voters, recorded only 213 voters who came to exercise their franchise. Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit Opens Early Amid Low Turnout, Deserted Streets in Lagos

CP lauds peaceful conduct

of election

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh,

has hailed the peaceful conduct of the Local Government Area election in the state.

The commissioner gave the commendation at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, after the voting process, added that the level of compliance to restriction of vehicular movements was very high.

“Nobody was arrested for violating the restriction, we appreciate all residents and visitors for complying with the directive. It helped us to have a grip on the security situation throughout the period of the election.”

Jimoh commended the Inspector- General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun for providing all necessities needed by officers for election duties. “This is the result you get when your leader provides you with all logistics for your responsibilities,” he said.

The commissioner said there was no complaint of violence during the election throughout the length and breadth of the state.

“We went round to many areas, especially the flashpoints like Mushin, Ikorodu, FESTAC town, Alimosho, Agege, Surulere, Ikeja among others, and these were places we thought may have issues of violence. There was no threat nor incidence anywhere across the state.”

The police boss thanked all officers and men of the command for their sacrifice and commitment in ensuring that there was peace during the election.

“The conduct of police personnel was perfect; they were polite but ensured compliance to electoral rules.”

Streets across Lagos remained largely deserted, in compliance with the restriction of movement order imposed for the election. Security operatives, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), maintained a strong presence at strategic locations and patrolled key roads to enforce compliance.

While most residents stayed indoors, a few were seen walking along empty streets without interference. In some neighborhoods, youths took advantage of the calm to play football on deserted roads.

Commercial activities were largely on hold, with markets, shops, and fuel stations shut. However, essential service providers such as health workers and sanitation officials were observed going about their duties unhindered.

The local government polls are being conducted across 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to elect new council chairmen and councilors. As of the time of filing this report, Governor Sanwo-Olu was yet to arrive at his polling unit to cast his vote.

Israel, Adeleke, Emilagba

commend LASIEC

APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has commended the peaceful and smooth nature of the election organised by LASEIC, adding that as the National Youth Leader of the APC, strategies were put in place so that young people came out to vote.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ward D, in Lagos Mainland Local Government, he however, lamented the average turnout due to voter apathy but was optimistic it would get better next time. He stressed the need for continued voter education as regards Local Government elections as it is very important and that he expects the incoming administration to positively impact the lives of those in the area as that will also encourage the people to vote during Local Government elections.

In a similar vein, the Special Adviser on Religion Matters in Lagos State, Rev Bukola Adeleke praised the encouraging yet peaceful turnout in the Ward 3 area Brickfield Street of the Mainland Local Government elections. He however commended LASEIC and urged for the continued prayers of our leaders.

The APC chairmanship candidate for the Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon Jubril Kolawole Emilagba, who also is the serving Vice Chairman for the Local Government also commended LASIEC for successfully organizing the elections and also thanked the people for coming out to vote for APC.

He said that with that, the dividends of democracy will reach the grassroots as he is putting in place plans to ensure that development continues in the area. He added that there will be no dancing during his envisaged inauguration until after his 100 days in office to focus on projects that will impact lives in the community.

Officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived at the unit shortly after 8:00 a.m., marking the formal commencement of voting. An electoral officer at the scene told New Telegraph that polling began almost immediately upon their arrival, although voter turnout was initially sparse.

“We started voting a few minutes past 8:00 a.m., and everything has been going on smoothly so far. We expect more voters to show up as the day goes on,” the official said.

Despite the early start in parts of Lagos Island, other parts of the state, including Agege, Ikeja, and Ikoyi experienced noticeable delays in polling activities due to the late arrival of election officials as of 8:15 a.m.