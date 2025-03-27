Sanwo-Olu Funding My Election Mere Propaganda – Atiku

Share

…Challenges EFCC to make its findings public

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the media report that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through Ms Aisha Achimugu, made available to him money purportedly belonging to Lagos State to contest the 2024 presidential election is mere propaganda.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, described the report as “A contrived political hogwash, and a futile campaign of calumny aimed at advancing the political interests of President Bola Tinubu.”

He said he does not know Governor Sanwo-Olu and has never met him before and wondered how he could have a monetary transaction with the governor who he had no connection with “let alone during the presidential election of 2023 in which his boss was a contestant.”

According to him, “It is a political hatchet job aimed at providing a much-needed justification to jettison Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appears to have fallen out of favour with the ‘Bourdillon Cult.'”

Atiku said the strategy is two-fold, which explained that it is either aimed at getting rid of Sanwo-Olu or to discredit the coalition being put together by the opposition political leaders, of which he is a key stakeholder.

“To even underscore how poor the propaganda is, an unnamed Sanwo-Olu’s aide is quoted in the news story trashing his principal and adding fuel to the fire,” he added.

He challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make public the outcome of its alleged investigation, adding that it is not just President Tinubu that is entitled to that information but the generality of the Nigerian public.

“This voyage of misadventure and campaign of calumny against the person and reputation of Atiku Abubakar must be halted immediately and with alacrity, too,” he stated.

