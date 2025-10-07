Sanwo-Olu: Floods Displaced 3,000, Affected 57,000 In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that more than 3,000 residents were displaced and over 6,000 affected by flooding in the state between January and October 2025.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, stated this yesterday at the 2025 World Habitat Day celebration in Ikeja, themed “Urban Crisis Response: Flooding in Focus.”

He said: “As an aquatic state, flooding is a major challenge confronting Lagos. It is an environmental menace capable of widespread destruction.”

He added that over 57,000 residents were impacted this year, with homes destroyed and livelihoods disrupted. The governor outlined ongoing interventions, including sustainable landuse planning, resilient infrastructure, affordable housing, and the creation of green spaces under the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing early warning systems, upgrading urban drainage, and expanding collaboration with federal agencies, humanitarian groups, and local communities.

Sanwo-Olu urged private sector partners and investors to support floodresilient projects such as housing, smart drainage, renewable energy, and mangrove restoration, citing the Dangote Group as an example.