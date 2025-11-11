Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Rural Health Scheme, 5,000 Residents To Benefit

The Lagos State Government has launched the Rural Health Scheme under the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) initiative, to expand healthcare access to underserved and riverine communities across the state.

The programme, formally flagged off at Agboyi Ori Omi Community in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), will provide free health insurance to 5,000 residents as part of efforts to achieve universal healthcare coverage.

Implemented through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), the scheme is a direct outcome of an Executive Order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mandating equitable access to quality healthcare for all Lagos residents, irrespective of their social or economic status.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, described the scheme as “a historic milestone in Lagos State’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

She explained that the programme will deploy mobile clinics and ambulances to rural and riverine communities three times weekly, complemented by local tricycle operators who will provide free emergency transport for patients requiring urgent medical attention.

According to Dr. Zamba, the pilot phase will cover five communities across the three senatorial districts of Lagos: Agboyi Ori Omi in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA (Lagos East), Iba Oloja in Ibeju-Lekki (Lagos East), Lafiaji and Okun Ajah in Eti-Osa (Lagos Central), Boglo in Badagry (Lagos West)

“Mobile clinics equipped for basic primary healthcare will visit each community three times a week to deliver consultations, treat common illnesses, manage chronic diseases, conduct laboratory investigations, and dispense essential drugs,” she stated.

She added that cases beyond the capacity of the mobile clinics will be referred to Mascara Primary Health Centre, Ketu, or Gbagada General Hospital, at no cost to patients, through partnerships with Lagos Health District II and local transport operators.

Announcing the Governor’s approval of free health insurance for 5,000 residents, Dr. Zamba said registration would commence immediately and continue until Friday, November 14, 2025.

“We are bringing healthcare directly to your doorsteps,” she said. “Even communities without functional health facilities deserve access to quality care like every other Lagosian.”

Dr. Zamba emphasized that the scheme is fully funded through the Lagos State Equity Fund, representing one percent of the state’s consolidated revenue, ensuring the sustainability of programmes targeted at vulnerable groups.

Also speaking, Dr. Dayo Lajide, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District II, commended the initiative, noting that a recent medical outreach in Agboyi-Ketu revealed significant gaps in healthcare access.

The Vice Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Yomi Ganiu, representing the Council Chairman, Adetola Adunni Abubakar, pledged the council’s full support for the scheme, assuring that residents would take full advantage of the opportunity.