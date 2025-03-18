Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Commissioning Of 16 Blocks Of Classrooms

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 flag off the official commissioning of 16 Blocks of classrooms, comprising a total of 408 classrooms in public schools across the state’s six education districts in the state.

According to the Chairman of the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Hakeem Smith, the flag-off will start at Keme Balogun School in Ibeshe Ikorodu with a drive-through and commissioning of Ajegunle Junior High School in Kosofe.

Making this known on Tuesday, the Chairman further disclosed Government’s plans to convert Tolu School in Ajegunle into a comprehensive educational centre complex, to be named the “BOS Education Complex”.

He also said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state has built about 4000 classrooms through SCRPS since its inception six years ago.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, meant to inform journalists about the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu-led Government through the Committee, Smith explained that the Tolu school complex project demonstrates the commitment of the Governor to reposition the education sector in Lagos state.

He also stated that SCRIPS, since inception has constructed 1290 classrooms and rehabilitated about 386 blocks of classrooms in both primary and secondary schools in Lagos state.

The rehabilitation works, he said, are spread across the six education districts of the state.

Smith mentioned some of the schools that have benefitted from the intervention of SCRPS including King Ado Junior and Senior High School, Isale Eko Junior Senior Grammar School in Lagos, Cherubim and Seraphim Nursery and Primary School 1 Owutu, Ikorodu, Pastor Adegboyega Nursery and Primary school, Alapere Ketu, Iganmu Junior High School, Iganmu, among others.

On the Tolu School Complex, Smith said it will come with basic amenities that will make it a tourist attraction, showcasing effective management and welcoming visitors from various parts of the world.

“What makes the Tolu School project unique is that it has 36 schools comprising 16 senior secondary schools, 15 junior secondary schools and five primary schools with about 20,000 students within the same community. This makes it an unprecedented learning community in the whole of West Africa,” he said.

Smith explained that 13 new classroom blocks are under construction at the complex, while 24 school buildings are undergoing thorough rehabilitation.

It will also have sports facilities including a standard football pitch, a racetrack and multi-purpose courts for different outdoor games, Fire Station, and a Health Center to address emergencies.

Additionally, it will have a vocational school, a zone dedicated to people living with disabilities (PLD), Water harvesters, a Biodigester, Solar panels, a Central Science Laboratories andan ICT Hub.

The SCRPS Chairman also stated that 208,000 pieces of composite furniture that addresses the problem of ergonomics have been supplied to the schools with about 1,592 bedding supplied to eight model colleges.

He also said modular classroom construction like the one at Vetland Junior Grammar School at Agege, which was commissioned by the Governor three years ago is being replicated at Girls Junior Secondary School, Lalupon in Ikoyi, Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Obanikoro and Ogba Junior Secondary Schools.

“We have adopted modular construction, an innovative approach to building schools to ensure speed of construction, reduce the budget, better quality control and reusability with the use of containers,” he said.

He added that contrary to the erroneous opinion that modular classrooms are about building with containers, he said the objective was to create a technology-driven teaching and learning environment.

“Rather, we are incorporating cutting-edge technology to enhance the learning experience. The innovative approach aims to provide faster and more efficient ways to construct schools while promoting quality education.

“In the past, traditional teaching tools like blackboards, whiteboards and markers were the norm. Now, we have introduced interactive screens, enabling teachers to use digital tools while students learn with their iPads or phones.

“This technology allows students to continue learning outside the classrooms, making education more accessible and convenient.

To support this initiative, teachers have been trained and provided with tablets to ensure a standardized curriculum across the schools.”

