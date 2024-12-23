Sanwo-Olu Flags-Off 72-hour Lagos Shopping Festival

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Monday, flag-off the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival – Africa’s largest 72-hour non-stop shopping experience – at a ceremony to be held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The Festival, running from December 23-25, 2024, promises extraordinary non-stop shopping and entertainment.

In a statement by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the Shopping Festival is to further reinforce the state’s position as Africa’s leading hub for commerce, creativity and entertainment.

He added that the festival would deliver an unmatched shopping experience, with deals, discounts, dance, music, food, fashion, brand engagement and product sampling opportunities for residents and tourists at Yuletide.

“Get ready for three thrilling days filled with incredible deals, exclusive discounts, and world-class shopping experience. The Lagos Shopping Festival will feature carefully selected vendors offering a wide array of products, including fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, gourmet food, and more.

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gifts, the latest gadgets or unique fashion items, you’ll discover something special at every turn,” Omotoso stated.

The commissioner disclosed that the Shopping Arena would feature a Children’s Arcade, which will have brands such as Indomie and Kelloggs catering to children in a safe environment, under the supervision of the Lagos State Safety Commission’s Safety Marshals, other caregivers and volunteers.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier unveiled the Shopping Festival symbol at a ceremony during a courtesy visit to his office by the organisers and corporate sponsors on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The governor likened the Lagos Shopping Festival to similar festivals in Istanbul, Turkey and Dubai, UAE.

He expressed the belief that the festival will further consolidate the city’s status as a major commercial hub in the continent, and indeed its entertainment capital.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just an event; it represents a fusion of commerce and entertainment. It will not only support local businesses and create opportunities but also showcase the vibrant spirit of Lagos, positioning our state as a hub for tourism, commerce and entertainment in Africa,” the governor posted on his official X (Twitter) handle.

Billed as the highlight of the festive season, the Shopping Festival will feature some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars across generations, including Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Teni, BNXN, and new hit makers such as Young Jon and Ayo Maff.

Top deejays like DJ Neptune and DJ Six Seven will be turning the wheels in what promises to be a 72-hour blaze of non-stop entertainment.

The organisers assured guests of free entrance to the shopping arena, while attendance at the entertainment arena will be strictly through prior registration on the festival’s website: www.lagosshoppingfestival.com, for effective crowd control.

The Lagos Shopping Festival, powered by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa, a frontline PR firm, is supported by leading brands, including Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank, and Guinness.

Share

Please follow and like us: