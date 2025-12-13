Sanwo- Olu Flags Off 1m Gallon Akilo Waterworks

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Friday declared that access to clean water remains a “fundamental human right,” as he commissioned the newly rehabilitated Akilo Mini Waterworks, a one-milliongallon-per-day facility serving Ogba, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, and the surrounding communities.

Speaking during the event, the governor, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring all mini waterworks across Lagos, said the Akilo facility represents a major step in strengthening urban water sustainability, reducing reliance on boreholes and protecting the state’s aquifers.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to residents to protect public infrastructure, warning against acts of vandalism that undermine water delivery progress.

He said: “I challenged our partners a few years ago that discussions must translate into water flowing through pipes. Today, we are seeing that promise fulfilled.

“The project reflects the government’s dedication to environmental reform and improved sanitation standards. “This is a shared asset. The government has done its part, now the community must safeguard it.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the rehabilitation demonstrates Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to improving the living standards of Lagos residents through transparent and modernised water systems.

Wahab highlighted the facility’s upgraded features, including a control-panel room, a refurbished clean water tank, an overhead storage tank, and newly installed automated motor kiosks with prepaid water meters.