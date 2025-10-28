Sanwo-Olu, First Lady, Others Hail COWLSO At 25

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on its 25th anniversary, commending the organisation for its sustained commitment to women’s welfare, leadership, and economic empowerment in Lagos and beyond.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 25th Annual National Women’s Conference of COWLSO, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, and themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation,” Sanwo-Olu described women as the “heartbeat of development” whose leadership and resilience continue to shape society.

“From a simple idea 25 years ago, COWLSO has become a dynamic movement of change, touching countless lives through healthcare, education, and empowerment programmes. It stands as a testament to the power of vision, compassion, and community,” he said.

The Governor paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who revived COWLSO in 2000 during her tenure as Lagos First Lady, transforming it into a vibrant platform for women’s advocacy and social development.

“We must pay tribute to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whose leadership reawakened COWLSO and birthed the National Women’s Conference — now a defining forum for national dialogue on women’s empowerment,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He also lauded the current Chairperson and Lagos First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for sustaining the legacy through impactful initiatives that empower women and promote family well-being.

Expressing optimism about the organisation’s future, the Governor said, “COWLSO’s next 25 years will be even more vibrant, inclusive, and transformative. The future of Lagos and Nigeria depends on how boldly we equip our women to lead with courage and conviction.”

In her welcome address, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu described the 25th anniversary as “a moment of reflection and renewal,” urging women to embrace purposeful leadership that will shape a brighter and more equitable future.

She explained that the conference theme reflects COWLSO’s belief that “leadership is not about position but about impact,” adding that the organisation has continued to execute meaningful projects across health, education, and social welfare sectors.

“This conference is not just a celebration but a call to action — to inspire, to mentor, and to create a sustainable legacy for the next generation of women,” she said.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu highlighted COWLSO’s numerous interventions, including school rehabilitation, sanitation campaigns, support for orphanages, and poverty alleviation schemes targeted at women, while acknowledging Senator Tinubu’s mentorship and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Delivering her goodwill message virtually, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urged women to uphold compassion, collaboration, and continuity in advancing national development.

She praised the late Mrs. Funmilayo Johnson, wife of Lagos State’s first military governor, who founded COWLSO in 1967, for her pioneering vision in promoting women’s collective strength.

“We must continue to support one another and remain committed to the ideals of love, unity, and service. COWLSO’s story is one of faith, resilience, and leadership that transcends generations,” she stated.

In her keynote address, Guest Speaker Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo, who spoke on “Marriage and Women’s Wellness,” encouraged women, including widows and single mothers to rediscover their worth through purpose-driven living.

“Your worth is not defined by marital status but by your value to humanity. Pursue your passions and restore your dignity as women created for impact,” she advised.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the announcement of a ₦200 million donation from the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who was the Special Guest of Honour but was unavoidably absent.

Awards were presented to Mrs. Grace Boluwajoko of Grace Orphanage Home, who won Inspirational Woman of the Year, and Senator Ganiyu Solomon, who received the Friends of COWLSO Award.

Dignitaries present included the First Ladies of Ogun, Osun, and Nasarawa States; Senators Idiat Adebule and Wasiu Eshilokun; and delegates from across the federation.