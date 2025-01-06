Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Oloja Of Epe At 80

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Land and Paramount Ruler of Epe Division, on his 80th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu praises the traditional ruler, who he describes as a pillar of unity for the people and strong supporter of his administration’s policies aimed at improving the lives of Lagosians.

He said: “Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun has blessed our Government with his wise counsel and divine wisdom in many respects.

“His counseling goes beyond the affairs of his subjects in Epe Land as it covers issues that affect other parts of the state.”

“Oba Animashaun’s life of service to his people, always pushing for the progress, development, justice and fairness in his kingdom and Lagos State as whole, will remain indelible in the hearts of every Epe indigene both home and in the diaspora forever.”

