Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Obasa @ 52

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday congratulated the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on his 52nd birthday.

He described the legislator as a committed and passionate lawmaker with an enviable track record. According to him, Obasa has recorded significant strides in his public service to impact his generation positively and contribute to the growth and development of Lagos State.

He said: “The Speaker is worth celebrating for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State, particularly in the legislative arm of government.”

