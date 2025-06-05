Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-El-Kabir

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims across Nigeria, especially in Lagos, on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor urged Muslims to reflect on the spiritual significance of the season and continue promoting peace and unity in the state and across the nation.

Sanwo-Olu called on Muslims to draw inspiration from the story of Prophet Ibrahim, whose unwavering faith and sacrifice are central to the Eid-el-Kabir observance.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he said.

“Eid-el-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite adversity.”

The governor noted that the celebration serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, patience, sacrifice, and steadfastness during difficult times.

“I want to appeal to all Lagosians to draw lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s example by eschewing tendencies that could hinder the growth, development, peace, and unity of Lagos State and Nigeria,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence, spirituality, and mutual respect as the nation navigates its path to progress.

Share