Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Funke Akindele On ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Box Office Record

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, felicitated multiple award-winning actress and film producer, Funke Akindele, for breaking the Nollywood box office record with the outstanding performance of her latest movie, titled: “A Tribe Called Judah,” which recently grossed over N1 billion at the cinema.

The Governor expressed admiration for Akindele, who was the Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 18th, 2023 election in the state, saying the movie’s success affirms Africa’s foremost entertainment hub and true home of entertainment, creativity, culture, and arts.

These were revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile.

He stressed that “A Tribe Called Judah” once again demonstrates Funke’s “uncommon talent and substantial contribution to the world of theatrical and artistic magic, bringing pleasure to millions of Nigerians and Africans.”

Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged all hardworking individuals in the creative industry, assuring that the State government would continue celebrating them for making the state the pride of Africa.

Sanwo-Olu applauded Akindele, otherwise known as “Jenifer” for her remarkable achievement and encouraged her not to rest on her laurels, emphasising that the future holds even brighter prospects.

“We have confirmation that our dear state remains the hub of entertainment, leisure, creativity, and tourism in the West African sub-region.

“Funke Akindele and her colleagues in the creative industry have showcased to the world that Nollywood resides in Lagos. I congratulate her for this great feat and urge her not to rest on her laurels as the future remains promising,” the governor said.

He further affirmed that the achievements of Akindele and other filmmakers in December alone have heightened the conversation about how the creative sector, including movies, music, and fashion, contributes to the diversification of the nation’s economy. He expressed pride in Lagos being at the forefront of this transformation.

In addition to Akindele’s success, Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, producers of “Malaika” and “Ada Omo Daddy” movies, for providing Lagos residents and Nigerians with a remarkable cinematic experience during the Yuletide period.