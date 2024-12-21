Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Ekiti Governor, Oyebanji At 57

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday joined other political leaders to felicitate the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji on his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Governor, described his Ekiti State counterpart as a committed and selfless public servant.

He said Governor Oyebanji, who turns 57 on Saturday, December 21, has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Ekiti State by impacting the lives of residents of the State positively.

Sanwo-Olu, while describing Oyebanji as a visionary leader, said Ekiti is lucky to have a homegrown politician and seasoned administrator as the number one citizen of the State.

He said Governor Oyebanji has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication, rendering quality service to the people of Ekiti State in different capacities since its creation.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the people of Ekiti State to congratulate my dear brother, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on his 57th birthday.

“Governor Oyebanji’s input in the growth and development of Ekiti is a pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership. His developmental strides in Ekiti State are noticeable in different sectors of the State.

“On this occasion of his 57th birthday, I wish my brother, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, good health and wisdom as he continues to render more service to humanity, his state, and our dear country.”

