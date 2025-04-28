Sanwo-Olu Faults Peter Obi’s Comment On Poverty In Nigeria

Share

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, on Sunday faulted the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over comments he made about Nigeria during a recent appearance at Johns Hopkins University in the United States (US).

Responding specifically to Obi’s criticism of the current administration’s economic policies and claims that they were worsening poverty, Sanwo-Olu defended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts, noting that Tinubu had a track record of reducing poverty when he governed Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Sanwo-Olu also accused Obi of making disparaging comments about the country, saying prominent Nigerians traveling abroad should promote the nation’s image rather than “de-market” it.

The governor also challenged Obi’s record, claiming that poverty worsened in Anambra during Obi’s time in office, and questioned Obi’s moral standing to criticize the government’s efforts.

The governor said, “He made the unflattering remarks not just about the incumbent Nigerian government, but also about Nigeria.

READ ALSO

“I also find Mr Obi’s pattern of behaviour disturbing. When prominent Nigerians go overseas, they ought to project Nigeria positively. They do not have to do that for the government. But we all owe a duty to market Nigeria on the global stage rather than de-market her. That is what true patriotism is about.

“Now, I find it somewhat ironic that a man like Mr Obi, who did not build a single school or a stand-alone hospital throughout his eight-year tenure as Governor of Anambra or sustainably provide credit facilities, would criticise the Government of Nigeria, which is actively doing that.

“I say this because the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is my predecessor, and as Governor of Lagos and now President of Nigeria, has built over 200 schools and provided student loans to more than 200,000 undergraduates of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“Mr. Obi talks a good game. But was he able to reduce poverty while he governed Anambra? Perhaps we can let the facts speak for themselves.

“Under Peter Obi as a two-term Anambra Governor, poverty in Anambra increased. It did not reduce. Before Peter Obi became Anambra Governor on Thursday, June 14, 2007, the poverty rate in Anambra was 41.4%.

“But after only two years in office, the poverty rate in Anambra jumped to 53.7%.

“But the interesting thing is that five years after Peter Obi left office, his successor, Willie Obiano, reduced the poverty rate in Anambra from almost 60% to 14.8%.

“Mr. Obi contributed to the increase in poverty in Nigeria. Governor Tinubu, as he then was, was responsible for lifting millions out of poverty.

“Being that that is the case, who should criticise who?” he concluded.

Share