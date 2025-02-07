Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Meranda Honour Ex-Lagos HoS

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola; and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, on Friday paid tribute to a former State Head of Service, Akinsanya Ajose.

Also in attendance at the funeral were the Governor’s wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat; the wife of the state’s first civilian governor, Abimbola Jakande; members of the House of Representatives; and other dignitaries.

The funeral service, held at the LTV 8 Ground, Blue Roof Pavilion in Agidingbi, Ikeja, was presided over by officiating ministers from the Celestial Church of Christ, particularly from Jedidah Parish I in Oke-Ira, Ogba.

New Telegraph recalls that Ajose a former member of the Governance Advisory Council passed away on Thursday, 16 January 2025, at the age of 78.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Ajose family on behalf of the state government and the public service, saying they had lost a strong supporter and builder of the family.

“Dr Akinsanya Sunny Ajose was a man who meant so many things to many people. We are standing here in his memory and to celebrate his life. He truly served us. He served the people of Lagos State for almost 50 years — first as a public servant for almost 35 years.

“He served and reached the pinnacle of his career, becoming not only a Permanent Secretary but also the Number One civil servant as Head of Service of Lagos State, the most populous, largest, and most vibrant public service in Nigeria.

“He also served in the Lagos State cabinet as Special Adviser on Special Projects. He was an outstanding politician, a true son of Badagry, a true Lagosian, and an exceptional Nigerian. I enjoyed working with Papa Ajose. He truly served us well.”

