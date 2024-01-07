Sanwo-Olu Extols Wife, Ibijoke At 57

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, felicitated his wife, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 57th birthday, describing her as a dependable partner, a committed prayer warrior, caring and loving wife, and mother.

“Happy birthday my darling wife. I wish her good health, and more fruitful, prosperous, and impactful years ahead,” Sanwo-Olu prayed in a statement signed by Gus Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

Governor Sanwo-Olu extolled his wife of over two decades, who as First Lady is Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO). He further described her as a courageous, kind-hearted, and strong pillar of support, as well as a reliable partner in the delivery of the THEMES+ development agenda of his administration to Lagos residents.

Sanwo-Olu also described the Lagos First Lady as his jewel of inestimable value whom he enthused had touched many lives, first as a medical practitioner and now as Governor’s wife.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Lagos State, I celebrate my trusted, committed, and reliable partner, a prayer warrior and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

“Ibijoke is a God-fearing woman, a good companion, a caring and loving wife and mother. She is a passionate Christian and lover of children.

“On this occasion of her 57th birthday, I thank God for her life and appreciate her for all the support, time, sacrifice, and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State. She has impacted many lives through her pet project and other people-oriented programs sponsored by her office and COWLSO.

“I also use this auspicious occasion to appreciate the First Lady for her remarkable contributions to our family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity in general, especially her role as the First Lady of our dear Lagos State,” the governor said.

He, therefore, wished his wife good health, and more fruitful, prosperous, and impactful years ahead.