Sanwo-Olu Extols Olusi On Installation As Atobatele Of Ado-Ekiti

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated elder statesman and Lagos political leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, on his installation as the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement shared via his official social media handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the installation of Prince Olusi — Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), a key political decision-making body in Lagos — as well deserved.

The Governor noted that the honour bestowed on Prince Olusi reflects his lifelong dedication to public service, leadership, community development, and the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our father, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, on his well-deserved installation as the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added, “Prince Olusi’s achievements have inspired countless individuals, particularly those in political and public office, to believe in their capacity to lead and make a meaningful impact.”

The Governor concluded with prayers for continued good health, strength, wisdom, and divine grace for Prince Olusi as he continues to serve humanity and his community.

