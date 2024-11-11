Sanwo-Olu Extols Obasa’s Leadership On 52nd Birthday

Share

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, extended warm congratulations to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

Sanwo-Olu lauded Obasa’s impactful leadership, emphasizing his significant role in fostering legislative efforts that have contributed to the progress and well-being of Lagosians.

“Rt. Hon. Obasa’s leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been instrumental in fostering legislative initiatives that aim to improve the lives of Lagosians, enhance infrastructure, and promote social welfare.”

In a statement shared on social media, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude on behalf of the Lagos State Government, leaders, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the citizens of Lagos State.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been a key figure in driving forward policies that support economic development, social inclusion, and infrastructure projects across the state.

Under his stewardship, the Assembly has passed crucial bills that align with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s agenda for Greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu wished the Speaker continued success, good health, and the wisdom to continue serving the state with dedication.

“I wish him more wisdom, good health, and continued success,” he added.

