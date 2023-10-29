Sanwo-Olu Extols Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu At 80

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba Rilwan Akiolu, as a visionary and vibrant monarch and an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

Sanwo-Olu extolled the monarch in a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on the occasion of the Oba’s 80th birthday on 29th of October, 2023.

As contained in the message, the governor expressed delight in congratulating the royal father on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, on his birthday celebration while declaring that the paramount ruler has brought quality leadership to the people of the state since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers 20 years ago.

Sanwo-Olu also said the royal father, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police discharged his duties with diligence and utmost professionalism, competence, and dedication; exhibiting the true spirit of royalty in the service before retiring with impeccable records in 2003.

Saluting his passion and commitment to the growth and development of the State, Sanwo-Olu noted that the Oba has displayed exemplary leadership and boosted the standard of living of his subjects, while also opining that Lagos is lucky to have a monarch in his mould.

He also noted that Oba Akiolu is always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity, and fairness for the people of Lagos, the Yorubaland, and Nigeria as a whole

He stated further that as the permanent chairman of the Lagos Council of Oba, Oba Akiolu has used his wealth of experience and knowledge to contribute to the peace, progress, and development of Lagos State.

“His commitment to the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage and history is unparalleled”, said Sanwo-Olu

“On behalf of my wife and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday.

“We celebrate Oba Akiolu for the impactful and purposeful life that he has lived, especially in the last 20 years of his reign as the Oba of Lagos. He is the epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

“Oba Akiolu As an Assistant Inspector General of Police, he discharged his duties with the utmost professionalism, competence, and dedication.

“He is the epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

“Since ascending the throne of his forefathers as Oba of Lagos in 2003, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has displayed exemplary leadership in Lagos. I salute his passion and commitment to the growth and development of Lagos State. Indeed, the people of Lagos are lucky to have a disciplinarian like Oba Akiolu as their paramount ruler.

He is a visionary and vibrant monarch, who is always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity, and fairness for the people of Lagos, Yorubaland, and Nigeria as a whole.

“As the Permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Akiolu has used his wealth of experience and knowledge to contribute to the peace, progress, and development of Lagos State. His commitment to the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage and history is unparalleled”, the governor’s statement read in part.

The governor also prayed for the king, longevity, and wisdom for a continued peaceful reign and prosperity of the State.

“As Oba Akiolu joins the Octogenarian Club, it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bestow on him good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a continuous reign of peace, prosperity, and love in Lagos.

“He will witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers for the continuous service to humanity, Lagos, and our dear country, Nigeria,” Prayed the governor.