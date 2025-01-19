Sanwo-Olu Expresses Sadness Over Incident

Share

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with his Niger State counterpart, Governor Mohammed Bago; friends and associates of the victims; as well as the people and government of Niger State.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I read and have followed the development of the disaster that happened yesterday (Saturday) at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, following a tanker explosion that claimed many lives.

“The sad incident is worrisome, and the thoughts and prayers of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State are with my brother, Governor Mohammed Bago, the government, and citizens of Niger State over the tragic event.

