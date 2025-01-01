Sanwo-Olu Expresses Gratitude As Lagos Ushers In 2025 

Share

As Lagos ushered in 2025 with exuberance and energy, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to the residents, artists, and everyone who made the Greater Lagos Countdown an unforgettable celebration.

The night was nothing short of spectacular renditions, with the entire city coming together to celebrate the new year in unity, pride, and unbridled joy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu took to his social media platforms on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, to share a message of gratitude to God and Lagosians.

The Governor acknowledged the incredible performances that made the event one for the books.

“A heartfelt thank you to the incredible artists who honoured Lagos’ call to perform and made the night unforgettable—Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, and many more,” he said.

These artists captivated the audience with their talent and passion, ensuring that the night would live on in the memories of all who attended.

The Governor also extended his gratitude to the residents of Lagos, praising the unity and collective spirit that defined the celebration.

“To the amazing residents of Lagos who came together in unity, celebrating as one people with one purpose—thank you for showing the world the true Lagos spirit,” Sanwo-Olu added.

As the city rang in 2025, the Greater Lagos Countdown was more than just a concert—it was a celebration of culture, togetherness, and the resilience that defines Lagos.

With each passing moment, the energy and pride of the people lit up the city, reaffirming Lagos’ place as a beacon of progress, innovation, and cultural excellence.

In his message, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that this was only the beginning, as Lagos continues to lead and inspire in 2025 and beyond.

“Together, we ushered in 2025 with unmatched energy and pride. This is Lagos, and we lead,” he proudly concluded.

