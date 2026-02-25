Sanwo-Olu Expresses Confidence In Olatunji Disu

…Says Appointment as Acting IGP, Well Deserved, Source of Pride to Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Mr Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu, describing the elevation as well-deserved and a source of pride to Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said Disu’s appointment to the helm of the nation’s policing architecture was a recognition of his professionalism, competence and decades of meritorious service in the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor noted that Disu’s emergence as Acting IGP was not only a personal achievement but also an honour to Lagos State, where he had served with distinction.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Disu’s track record over more than three decades in the police speaks to his capacity to lead at the highest level.

“I congratulate Mr Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police. His elevation to the position of number one police officer in Nigeria is an honour done to us in Lagos State,” the governor said.

He added that Disu had demonstrated exceptional leadership across various commands, formations and departments of the Nigeria Police Force at the state, national and international levels.

The governor particularly recalled Disu’s tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, popularly known as “Good Boys,” where he was credited with strengthening rapid intervention strategies and improving public confidence in security operations.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the new Acting IGP would bring his wealth of experience to bear in addressing contemporary security challenges confronting the country.

“Having worked in various commands and departments of the police across the country, I believe in Disu’s capacity to deliver on the new mandate to secure Nigeria,” he said.

The governor further stated that Nigerians expect a police force that is competent, accountable, transparent, courageous and trustworthy, adding that Disu possesses the leadership qualities required to reposition the institution in line with those expectations.

Disu’s appointment comes at a time when the country continues to grapple with multifaceted security concerns, placing significant responsibility on the leadership of the police to consolidate reforms, deepen professionalism and strengthen public trust.

Sanwo-Olu assured the Acting IGP of Lagos State Government’s support and cooperation, expressing optimism that his tenure would usher in renewed vigour in policing and internal security management nationwide.