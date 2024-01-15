Sanwo-Olu Eulogises Bisi Akande At 85

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, extolled the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on his 85th birthday, describing him as an advocate of good governance, an epitome of true federalism and a courageous and honest man.

While commending Pa. Akande for his commitment to public service, especially during his tenure as the first Governor of Osun State in the current Fourth Republic, Sanwo-Olu also described the former Governor as a beacon of hope for younger generations “in a country where many believe that politics is a means for wealth acquisition”.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and made available to Correspondents, the governor also added that Chief Akande is a true democrat and respected political icon, adding that he has made great impacts in the lives of many Nigerians through politics and governance.

The Governor described the elder statesman, popularly known as ‘Baba Omo kekeke’, as an advocate of good governance and an epitome of true federalism, adding that the APC chieftain is courageous and honest.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our father, Baba Omo Kekeke, Chief Bisi Akande on his 85th birthday.

“Chief Bisi Akande, a true democrat, has been a member of the progressive camp for many decades. He has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria since the Second Republic. He is an advocate of good governance, restructuring, and true federalism in Nigeria.

“Baba Akande was an extraordinary public servant and administrator whose commitment to selfless public service remains a lesson for those of us currently in public office and those who aspire to public service.

“All through his long years of exemplary service and throughout the pro-democracy struggle, Chief Bisi Akande remained consistent and was a dependable man of integrity.

“I rejoice with Chief Bisi Akande on his 85th birthday. I wish him good health so we can continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and worthy example.”