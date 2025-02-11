Sanwo-Olu Ends Remote Work For Lagos Civil Servants

Share

In a major policy shift, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially scrapped the work-from-home initiative for public servants, signalling the end of remote work in the state’s civil service.

The announcement made in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro urged civil servants to rededicate themselves to their duties and improve service delivery across ministries, agencies, and departments (MDAs).

The directive, which takes effect from March 31, 2025, requires all government employees to fully return to their respective offices.

This decision comes after the implementation of the new minimum wage and other welfare improvements, which the government believes will enhance productivity in the public sector.

Agoro explained that the work-from-home initiative, introduced in February 2024, was originally meant as a flexible work arrangement.

However, with the new directive, all remote work privileges will be revoked, and employees are now required to resume full physical attendance.

To enforce compliance, accounting officers across MDAs have been instructed to ensure that all civil servants adhere strictly to the governor’s directive.

The administration is pushing for greater efficiency in governance and reaffirming its commitment to a hands-on, performance-driven civil service.

With this decision, the era of remote work in Lagos State’s civil service has officially ended.

