Sanwo-Olu Endorses Rotary Club Projects

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has endorsed the humanitarian projects of the Rotary Club of Omole Golden, describing them as in line with the state government’s THEMES+ Agenda and the core objectives of her office.

Speaking through Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, during the investiture of Rotarian Adekunmilola Adio-Moses as the Club’s 22nd President, the First Lady commended the Club’s choice of projects, particularly the Omole Golden Neonatal Centre and interest-free loan schemes for small-scale businesses as critical interventions in the fight against poverty, disease, and economic inequality.

“These initiatives align perfectly with the THEMES+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government and complement the interventions of my office in supporting vulnerable women, children, and small-scale entrepreneurs,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu said.

She applauded the new leadership for focusing on impactful service and urged members of the club to support the new president in achieving the club’s humanitarian goals. She emphasized that sustainable development depends on strong partnerships between government and civic organizations.

Taking over as president, Rtn. Adekunmilola Adio-Moses who also serves as General Manager of the Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC) delivered a message centered on selfless service, unity, and strategic impact.

“We will serve not for recognition, but because we genuinely care. We will give not for applause, but because the needs around us are real,” he declared.

Adio-Moses expressed gratitude to his predecessors, particularly Rtn. Jide Ogunleye, for laying a solid foundation, and called for collective action among Rotarians and stakeholders.

“Let us work together in harmony, leveraging our diverse strengths and experiences. Unity will be our strategy; service will be our identity,” he affirmed, pledging to pursue wide-reaching partnerships to expand the club’s impact.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Investiture Planning Committee, Rtn. Dr. Omowumi Bakare, commended her team for their dedication and thanked dignitaries for attending, noting that their presence reflected Rotary’s inclusive and open spirit.

The well-attended event featured Rotarians from District 9111 and beyond, alongside government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders, and the media. It also served as a major fundraiser for the club’s 2025–2026 service projects.