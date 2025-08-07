Sanwo-Olu Empowers Over 5,000 Graduates With Business Tools

In a major push to deepen grassroots economic empowerment, the Lagos State Government on Thursday distributed business startup tools to over 5,000 graduates of its skill acquisition centres across the state.

The beneficiaries, trained in diverse vocational fields such as vulcanizing, welding, aluminum fabrication, carpentry, photography, barbing, catering, hairdressing, bead-making, hat-making, gele styling, and makeup artistry, received equipment to launch their small businesses.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged the graduates to embrace resilience and pursue their entrepreneurial goals with determination.

“This graduation is a call to action. You’ve been through a process, now go out and succeed. Don’t give up. Don’t quit,” he said.

He emphasized that the programme is not only about skill acquisition but also about creating new pathways for economic independence and upward mobility.

“You now have an opportunity to change your family’s story. Be purposeful. Build relationships. Stay focused even in tough times,” he advised.

In her remarks, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described the graduates as symbols of hope and urged them to set clear goals and adapt to business realities.

“The future of Lagos is secure when we empower our people. Integrity and continuous learning will take you far,” she noted.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, commended the Governor and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for their consistent support. She said the empowerment of 5,309 graduates demonstrates the state’s ongoing commitment to inclusive growth, poverty eradication, and job creation.

“This programme is designed not only to train but to transform to produce job creators and future employers,” she said.

Mrs. Dada revealed that over 28,000 individuals have graduated from the state’s skill acquisition centres since the inception of the Sanwo-Olu administration, with the Life Skills Economic Empowerment Programme (LEEP) also reaching women and vulnerable groups in rural and semi-urban communities.

LEEP centres in Agbowa, Ejirin, Ado, Ikosi-Ejirin, Otta-Ikosi, Odo-Ayandelu, Ajeregun, Imofa, and Lagos Island continue to produce a new generation of artisans and entrepreneurs.

As Lagos confronts the challenges of urban poverty and unemployment, the administration’s focus on skills development is widely seen as a sustainable strategy for long-term economic growth and community resilience.

For many of the graduates who walked away with tools and renewed purpose, Thursday’s ceremony marked not just the end of training, but the beginning of a new journey.