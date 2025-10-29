Sanwo-Olu Empowers Over 1,000 Lagosians Under Eko Cares Initiative

More than 1,000 Lagos residents on Wednesday received financial support from the Lagos State Government under the Eko Cares Initiative, a programme designed to empower the less privileged and provide relief for vulnerable members of society.

The cheques were presented at the Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, by Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement.

Beneficiaries included the elderly, small business owners, traders, and individuals with health challenges in need of medical assistance. Each recipient received cheques ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦1.5 million.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the gesture was part of his administration’s drive to provide “comfort, hope, and opportunities for those who need it the most.” He stressed that true progress goes beyond infrastructure to include compassion and inclusion.

“It serves as a reminder that progress is not solely about infrastructure or numbers, but about how deeply we care for one another. Through initiatives like this, we strengthen the social contract between the government and its citizens, a relationship built on trust, empathy, and inclusion,” the governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s “ongoing commitment to making social intervention inclusive and impactful.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that since its launch in 2020, the Eko Cares Programme has uplifted thousands of vulnerable Lagosians through targeted interventions in healthcare, housing, education, and small business development.

He urged beneficiaries to use the financial support wisely.

“Let it ignite your next breakthrough, bolster your business, or bring peace to your home. The government can open doors, but it is your determination that keeps them wide open,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, said beneficiaries were meticulously selected from over 5,000 applications received this year from all 57 local government areas and local council development areas. He noted that 46% of the beneficiaries were women.

“Today’s event stands as a powerful testament to the fact that the Sanwo-Olu administration listens with intent, responds with compassion, and acts with purpose.

“It exemplifies a government that meets its people at the point of their needs, and reaffirms the enduring social contract that no resident will be left behind in the journey of Lagos State’s development,” Dr Tajudeen stated.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, Tajudeen disclosed that the government had disbursed ₦1.1 billion to 2,477 residents in 2024, while ₦1.6 billion has been set aside this year to assist an additional 2,850 beneficiaries.

“These programs are still running, with even more residents ready to receive support. This is our ongoing commitment to making social intervention inclusive and impactful, he added.

The event ended with beneficiaries expressing gratitude to the Lagos State Government for what many described as a lifeline and a reaffirmation of “governance with a human face.”