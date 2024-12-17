Sanwo-Olu Donates N75m To Nigerian Legion

Share

…launches 2025 emblem, promises better welfare for Legionnaires

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday donated N75 million to the State Council of the Nigerian Legion as part of his government’s commitment to the welfare of Legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

Sanwo-Olu announced the donation during the Appeal Fund and Launching of the Year 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, during the ceremony attended by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; members of the State Executive Council; Service Commanders and Commissioner of Police; and officials of the Nigerian Legion, also launched the emblem and Appeal Fund ahead of the January 15, 2025, commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking during the event, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the continuous welfare of Legionnaires, particularly the elderly and the families of the fallen heroes.

Sanwo-Olu commended members of the Nigerian Legion and the fallen heroes for their service to the country, assuring that Legionnaires would not be left out of the various programmes of his government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"