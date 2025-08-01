Sanwo-Olu Donates Buses To State Ministry Of Justice

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented seven new buses to the state Ministry of Justice to strengthen justice delivery.

New Telegraph gathered that the vehicles were given to the ministry on Thursday, July 31 through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, described the donation as a major boost to justice administration in Lagos State.

Thanking the governor for the gesture, Pedro said that two of the buses would be used to convey suspects to and from courts, while the other two would serve the Special Task Force on Human Trafficking.

“The remaining buses will enhance the mobility of legal teams across Lagos.

“These buses will ease transportation logistics for prosecutors and legal officers, support timely trial processes, and improve overall operational efficiency,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the LSSTF, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, said the gesture marked the first direct request by the governor to support the ministry.

He said that it highlighted Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to institutional development and inter-agency collaboration.

“The donation reflects Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to reinforce both the justice and security sectors,” Balogun said.