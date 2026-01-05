Sanwo-Olu Donates ₦100m, Houses, Vehicles, Food Items To Nigerian Legion

…Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Appeal

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a ₦100 million donation to the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also donated four two-bedroom apartments in Ajara, two pick-up utility vehicles, four cows, 500 bags of rice, and other food items to support Legion members and families of fallen heroes.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Monday during the State Executive Council meeting, which also featured the launch of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House, Ikeja.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor described the annual emblem appeal as a valued national tradition and a constitutional responsibility to honour members of the armed forces who paid the ultimate price for Nigeria’s unity, as well as those who sustained life-changing injuries in service.

“It is customary to accede to the yearly requests of the Nigerian Legion. We promise to continue supporting the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, in demonstrating our gratitude for the services rendered in maintaining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Our sovereignty as a nation exists because of these brave men and women. The Emblem Appeal is a responsibility we owe to those who laid down their lives for Nigeria and to those who returned with life-changing injuries.

“We must remember them in real and tangible ways. This is our way of saying thank you for the sacrifices that allow all of us to live in a free and united country,” the governor said.

Commandant of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Akeem Wolimoh, commended the governor and the state government for their consistent support, which he said has significantly improved the welfare of ex-service members and their dependents.

According to him, Lagos remains the most supportive state to the Legion, noting that many members have benefited from empowerment initiatives, including skill acquisition programmes facilitated by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other state agencies.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; members of the State Executive Council; senior military officers; and officials of the Nigerian Legion.