Sanwo-Olu: Dokpesi’s demise colossal loss

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of accomplished businessman and pioneer in the private media industry, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, describing the death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the entire management and staff of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM as well as friends and associates of the deceased.

The governor said the late Dokpesi would be remembered for breaking the monopoly of government-owned broadcasting in Nigeria with the establishment of the first private radio station, Ray Power FM.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I mourn the passage of businessman and media guru, who contributed his quota to the economy of Lagos State by providing job opportunities for many young Lagos residents in the media sector.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi was a forerunner in private broadcasting in Nigeria. He established the first privately owned television and radio in Nigeria. “His bold decision to break the government monopoly in the broadcasting sector gave birth to hundreds of privately owned television and radio stations in Nigeria. “He was also an active participant in Nigeria politics during the present Fourth Republic and served his party and Nigeria in different capacities. “He was a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his community, state, and country. “I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Dr. Dokpesi and pray that God grants the media industry and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”