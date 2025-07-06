Sanwo-Olu Dismisses 2027 Coalition, Backs Tinubu’s Leadership

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed the relevance of the newly formed opposition coalition seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu re-election in the 2027 general elections.

Describing it as a “Needless distraction” lacking both substance and direction, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed unwavering confidence in the President’s reform-driven administration and insisted that Nigerians remain committed to the path of progress.

He made this remark during an interactive session with journalists and political stakeholders in Lagos on Saturday, July 5.

“Nigerians will never go back to Egypt,” Sanwo-Olu said, in a pointed critique of what he sees as outdated political ideologies behind the coalition.

The proposed alliance reportedly coalescing under the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—has attracted high-profile political figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir el-Rufai, and Rauf Aregbesola. However, Sanwo-Olu characterized the movement as a convergence of “discontented actors”, rather than a viable alternative.

“Their goal is simple: distract the Commander-in-Chief and obstruct real progress. But President Tinubu understands the game and remains focused,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted key achievements of the Tinubu administration, including: Improved foreign exchange stability, Implementation of a national student loan program, Enhanced revenue for states following fuel subsidy removal, Ongoing tax reforms, Increased oil production, Improvements in infrastructure, Minimum wage advancements.

“President Tinubu is not just a leader but a nation-builder. His legacy of empowerment and vision continues to drive meaningful change across Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

When asked if the All Progressives Congress (APC) feels threatened by the opposition’s momentum, Sanwo-Olu responded confidently:

“There is no need for concern. Nigerians are discerning—they recognize real leadership and results when they see them. The record speaks louder than political noise.”

Echoing earlier remarks from presidential aides, he labeled the coalition members as “political desperados” and “internally displaced politicians”, arguing that their alliance is based on grievances rather than a clear vision.

“They offer no new ideas—only discontent. Such efforts are bound to collapse under their own contradictions.”

Sanwo-Olu concluded by urging Nigerians to remain focused on national development and not be distracted by political rhetoric.

“My advice to the President is simple: stay the course. Millions of Nigerians, across party lines, understand the complexity of governance and believe in his leadership.”