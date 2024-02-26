Sanwo-Olu Deploys Tools To Agencies For Effective Land Administration

...90 percent of properties in Lagos have no building approval – Gov’s aide

To further simplify the processing of building plans and enhance the ease of doing business, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has deployed tools, comprising ICT devices, to the Physical Planning and Automation Department and Lagos State Planning Information Centre (LASPIC), in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for automation of all physical planning activities in Lagos State, marking a new era of innovation and efficiency.

Speaking during the presentation of the tools at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, said the tools will simplify the process of building plan and enhance the ease of doing business in Lagos.

According to the SA, “Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in his bid to deliver quality service to the people of Lagos State decided that from the comfort of their homes, they should be able to visit LASPIC online and get Certified True Copy of approvals that are missing and apply for a building permit online. In Lagos, we have so many buildings without approvals. Lagos State Planning Information Centre (LASPIC) and the Physical Planning and Automation Department have been able to document all those within Lagos State who have approvals.

“We have up to five million properties in Lagos but we have less than 500,000 properties in the land registry. So, we have less than 10 percent in the land registry. It is only when you have land documentation that you can apply for building approval. That showed that the total number of people who don’t have building approval in Lagos is about 90 percent.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development has said that we are going to give amnesty. So, with amnesty, then comes documentation. So, if we say we are going to give you amnesty because you don’t have building approvals, then the best thing is to take advantage of the amnesty that has been announced.”

In his address, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, said the automation system is to make things easier and therefore urged the personnel in charge not to compromise for the system to be a huge success.

He said: “We want to encourage people from the comfort of their homes to interface with the ministry electronically. They don’t necessarily have to be physically here before they get things done. In the comfort of their homes, they can apply and get approval.

“The innovation will be very effective because a lot of resources are committed to the venture and most importantly it is to eliminate compromise because now people will be interfacing with machines for necessary information, which will enable and simplify the process of building plans.”

Also speaking, the Director of the Physical Planning and Automation Department, TPL Musa Okuniyi, said Lagos residents should look forward to a future where technology and planning go hand-in-hand for the betterment of Lagos State.

He said: “As we embark on the transition towards becoming a Smart City, we understand that change is inevitable. I encourage everyone to welcome this change and imbibe the innovations that promise to make Physical Planning activities seamless and efficient.

“These advancements are not just about technology; they are about improving the lives of the people of Lagos State. They are about making our cities more livable, more sustainable, and more resilient. They are about making Lagos a model for other cities to emulate.”